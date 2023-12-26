Shortly after release from prison on wrongful conviction, cousins get makeovers at Bridgeport studio

Two men recently released from prison after serving over 40 years on a wrongful conviction received makeovers at a studio in Bridgeport.

Jimmy Soto and David Ayala met stylists with the "I Am a Gentleman" organization with smiles on Tuesday as they prepared to get fitted for suits.

The two were wrongfully convicted of a 1981 murder and spent 42 years in prison. No physical evidence ever linked either man to the crime, and neither man confessed to any involvement in the murders. On December 14 the men walked free in what is believed to be the longest wrongful conviction in state history.

"We're not bitter, we're not mad," said David Ayala, now 60 years old

On Tuesday, Jermaine Anderson, the executive director of "I Am a Gentleman" invited the two into the studio to shop and get fitted for suits free of charge as they prepare to re enter the workforce and society.

“You should dress the way you want to be addressed," Anderson told NBC 5. "We’re going to make sure they receive business attire including a suite, a necktie, even shoes if they need it so when they go to that job interview, they are prepared.”

Ayala picked out a grey suit, light blue shirt and purple tie. Soto had on a navy blue suit and pink and blue striped tie.

“I do feel like a gentleman," Soto said. "It makes me feel human. Being able to look the part.”

During his time in prison, Soto earned a bachelor's degree from Northwestern University's Prison Education Program, took the LSAT and plans to go to law school. He has a job lined up with the university to work in the program.

“I’m determined to do it to help another Jimmy Soto, another David Ayala. There’s so many of them in the system, if I can help a few then I think I’ve given back," he said.

Ayala says he wasn't provided the same opportunity during his time in prison, but he says he knows the importance of hard work, and wants to join the workforce.

“I’ve learned in life there are no easy shortcuts. The best self satisfaction is honest work," he said. "I don’t know what will be available for me, but we’ve been exonerated so hopefully people will be open minded."

Project Gentleman is funded by retail partners and community donations. You can call to connect with them at 312-4715-590