Shooting at Chicago Ridge Mall unfounded, police investigating incident as a prank

A prank prompted multiple reports of shots fired on Sunday evening at Chicago Ridge Mall, authorities in the south suburb said.

In a Facebook post, the Chicago Ridge Police Department said at around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to shots fired at the mall, 444 Ridgeland Ave. Officers arrived at the scene and didn't observe any signs of a shooting, according to authorities.

"Witnesses at the mall reported hearing a single loud boom followed by several individuals running toward the exits," police said in the Facebook post.

Following an initial investigation, authorities determined the incident was a prank, and "there was no indication" it involved any gunfire. No injuries were reported, police said.

As of Sunday evening, authorities were investigating and working to identify those responsible for the prank. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Chicago Ridge Police Department at 708-425-7831.