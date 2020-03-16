Shedd Aquarium Penguins Take ‘Field Trip’ During Closure

With the Shedd Aquarium closed to visitors due to the coronavirus outbreak, some of its popular residents embarked on a field trip of sorts.

Penguins including "Annie," "Edward" and "Wellington" got the lucky chance to explore the aquarium's Amazon Rising exhibit and get a look at the other animals.

Videos of their adventures have circulated widely on social media, garnering numerous views and attention from all around the world.

As for the penguins' interests, "Wellington" seemed to be fascinated by the freshwater fish species, including the red-bellied piranhas and the black-barred silver dollars, according to a news release.

" Those same fish seemed equally interested in Wellington, meaning the penguins aren’t the only animals receiving enrichment from these pop-up field trips," the news release added.

The Shedd Aquarium is expected to reopen to the public March 29.