shedd aquarium

Shedd Aquarium offers free admission on select dates for Illinois residents

SHEDD AQUARIUM FREE DAYS - 00000000_35172246

Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is one of the city’s premier destinations, and in the month of October, Illinois residents can score free admission on select days.

Normally, admission to the aquarium is $19.95 for Chicago residents and $39.95 for non-Chicago resident adults, but in the month of October, Illinois residents can get in for free on numerous days.

According to the Shedd Aquarium’s website, all Illinois residents can reserve free admission tickets on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout the month of October.

All of your favorite aquatic creatures can be observed at the aquarium, including sea otters, sharks, turtles, penguins and more, according to its website.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

There are other ways to receive free admission as well, with teachers eligible for free tickets through the aquarium’s online booking tool.

Chicago firefighters and police officers receive free on-site admission with proper ID, as do active-duty military personnel.

More information can be found on the Shedd Aquarium’s website.

This article tagged under:

shedd aquarium
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us