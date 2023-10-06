Shedd Aquarium offers free admission on select dates for Illinois residents

Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is one of the city’s premier destinations, and in the month of October, Illinois residents can score free admission on select days.

Normally, admission to the aquarium is $19.95 for Chicago residents and $39.95 for non-Chicago resident adults, but in the month of October, Illinois residents can get in for free on numerous days.

According to the Shedd Aquarium’s website, all Illinois residents can reserve free admission tickets on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout the month of October.

All of your favorite aquatic creatures can be observed at the aquarium, including sea otters, sharks, turtles, penguins and more, according to its website.

There are other ways to receive free admission as well, with teachers eligible for free tickets through the aquarium’s online booking tool.

Chicago firefighters and police officers receive free on-site admission with proper ID, as do active-duty military personnel.

More information can be found on the Shedd Aquarium’s website.