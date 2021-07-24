Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Chicago Area

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for all of the Chicago area late Saturday afternoon as the region remained under a chance for strong storms and heavy rains, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch was issued at approximately 3:30 p.m. and is slated to remain in effect until 10 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for Northern Cook County and Northeastern DuPage County until 4:45 p.m. Additionally, a significant weather advisory was issued for Southwestern Lake and North Central Cook Counties until 4:15 p.m. According to the NWS, a strong thunderstorm, packing winds of 30 miles per hours, was moving southeast over Fox River Grove at 3:33 p.m.

A cold front is expected to move in sometime through evening hours, bringing a chance for showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe and produce gusty winds, hail and heavy rain. Along with the possible storms, the Chicago area could see a "dangerously" high heat index, with values reaching near 100 degrees.

Sunday will remain hot in the upper 80s and low 90s, but a light breeze will keep it a bit cooler near the lakefront. However, there is a chance of a storm south of the Interstate 80 corridor.

Next week is expected to stay hot and moderately humid with upper 80s and low 90s. While there are limited chances for showers and storms, a few are likely as the area gradually transitions to cooler, less humid conditions late in the week.