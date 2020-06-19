Severe Storms Possible Saturday in the Chicago Area

While Father's Day might be mostly clear in the Chicago area, that doesn't appear to be the case for the beginning of the weekend.

Scattered storms are possible Saturday during the afternoon and evening hours, and northeastern Illinois is under a marginal risk for one or two strong storms, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday, which happens to be the first day of summer, likely won't be a washout, though, with several hours of dry conditions expected early on.

While a few storms and showers are possible overnight into early Sunday, Father's Day afternoon looks mainly dry.

It appears the day will be warm and humid with a high of 86 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms are possible again on Monday as very warm, humid conditions continue, kicking off a potentially rainy week.