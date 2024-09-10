Several schools in suburban Bartlett were placed in a "secure building" status and many after-school activities canceled after authorities said they received a threat Tuesday.

According to police, a call was made to the National Suicide Hotline threatening Bartlett High School.

"As an abundance of caution, School District U-46 and Bartlett Police Department placed Eastview Middle School, Bartlett High School, and 2:30 dismissal elementary schools within the Village of Bartlett in a 'Secure Building,'" the district and police said in a joint statement.

Secure building status means a school is locked and secure, but normal routines occur inside.

Police said the incident was under investigation, and "as a precaution" extra patrols were put in place during afternoon dismissal at the schools.

"The dismissal might take a little longer than normal, and we thank you in advance for your patience and understanding," the statement read.

According to authorities, all elementary schools were safely dismissed as of 2:56 p.m.

All Bartlett High School after school activities were canceled, however.

The school's athletic director reported all after school activities and competitions, "both home and away" were impacted. Practices were also canceled.

Further details on the threat weren't immediately released.