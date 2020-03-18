Several Dispensaries Stop Selling Recreational Cannabis as Businesses Shut Down for Coronavirus

Several Illinois dispensaries have stopped recreational cannabis sales as businesses across the state shut down over coronavirus.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation said at least eight locations had “voluntarily suspended adult use cannabis sales” and others were implementing “patient-only hours.”

“Our top priority is to minimize the risk of and protect as many people from exposure to COVID-19,” Toi Hutchinson, senior advisor for cannabis control to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, said in a statement. “These steps prioritize that critical objective, while also ensuring medical patients have access to the medicine they need.”

Dispensary 33 said it was only serving medical patients until further notice.

“We do understand that not everyone with a medical need has a medical card, but until further notice we can only serve medical patients,” the dispensary wrote.

Moca Modern Cannabis also said it was limiting its services to online order pickup for medical patients and caregivers “until further notice.”

Dispensaries in the state are allowed to sell medical cannabis on their property or on a public walkway or adjacent curb, the department noted, but dispensaries cannot deliver medical cannabis to a patient or caregiver’s home.