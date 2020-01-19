Series of Gold Coast, River North Robberies Reported: Police

Chicago police are warning Gold Coast and River North residents about a series of robberies that have happened over the past month in the Near North Side neighborhoods.

In each incident, a group of two or three males attack and rob someone before fleeing in a white SUV, authorities said.

The majority of the robberies happened in the evening, between Dec. 24 and Jan. 16, police said. They happened in:

The 900 block of North DeWitt Place;

The 200 block of East Pearson Street;

The 800 block of North DeWitt Place;

The 900 block of North DeWitt Place;

The 200 block of East Chestnut Street;

The 600 block of North La Salle Drive;

The 200 block of East Delaware Place;

The 200 block of East Walton Street and

The 800 block of North DeWitt Place.

The suspects are described as 20 to 25-year-old men standing 5-foot-6 to 6-feet and weighing 145 to 185 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.