Serial Bank Robber Wanted in SW Side, Suburban Heists

Authorities are looking for a woman wanted in connection with a series of bank robberies since last month on the Southwest Side and in southwest suburban Summit.

In each case, the woman implied she had a weapon and demanded money using a note, according to a statement from the FBI.

The hold-ups occurred:

At 4:34 p.m. Sept. 17 at Fifth-Third Bank at 5240 W. 63rd St.;

At 2:38 p.m. Sept. 11 at Royal Bank, 2740 W. 55th St.;

At 12:56 p.m. Aug. 28 at Peoples Bank, 6162 S. Archer Ave.; and

At 4:42 p.m. Aug. 13 at Fifth-Third Bank, 5640 S. Harlem Ave. in Summit.

The suspect is described as a woman between 25 and 35 with a small build and black hair, the FBI said. She wore a surgical face mask during all of the heists, although her clothing varied.

In the Aug. 28 robbery she wore a blue hoodie, a Chicago Bears hat and acid-washed jeans, according to the FBI. In the Sept. 11 incident, she wore a blue button-down dress shirt, blue jeans and a black hair covering.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to her arrest, the FBI said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700