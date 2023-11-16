Chicago's popular holiday train, a festive and decked out train that often features special appearances, will soon hit the tracks for the 2023 season.

The city announced its full holiday train and bus schedule, with appearances starting on Nov. 24. (See the full schedule below)

"It's the most wonderful time of the year! Chicago's most unique and beloved holiday tradition is here: The Allstate CTA Holiday Fleet. Now in its 32nd year of operation, we are excited to be delivering holiday cheer throughout Chicago's neighborhoods and welcome you aboard our decked-out and dazzling Allstate CTA Holiday Train and the popular Allstate CTA Holiday Bus!" the Chicago Transit Authority wrote.

The festive Chicago staple first began on the Blue Line in 1992 with an out-of-service train that delivered food to charities, but it later evolved into the elaborate and beloved spectacle it is now, though it still helps to deliver food baskets to charities around the city.

"Today, as the train pulls into each station, Santa waves to riders from his sleigh on an open-air flatcar carrying his reindeer and decorated holiday trees," the CTA said. "Each car of the train is wrapped with holiday and seasonal images. Thousands of twinkling lights outline the shape of the train and windows, with even more lights running across the tops of the cars."

The CTA holiday bus followed years later in 2014, as the agency transformed a 60-foot bus "into a winter wonderland to say 'thank you' to customers and bring added cheer during the holiday season."

"You’ll know this bus is near when you hear holiday music playing and a jolly 'Ho-ho-ho!' from down the street. Look up and you’ll see Santa waving and greeting all the good boys and girls of Chicago from the roof hatch of the bus," the CTA said. "The exterior of the bus features Santa and reindeer on a roof, getting ready to deliver gifts to good boys and girls."

For the first time since 2019, photos with Santa will return to both the holiday train and bus on designated days and times. A CTA employee will take the images using your preferred device, but the photos will be on a first-come, first-served basis and one photo will be allowed per family or groups.

While the train and bus do operate on a schedule for riders, they can fill up quickly.

For those hoping to get on, the CTA offers the following tips:

Plan ahead and allow extra travel time. You can also track the whereabouts of Santa using CTA Train Tracker, which will indicate the Holiday Train with a candy cane, or by using the dedicated holiday bus tracker.



Travel light: With many families making the train a part of their holiday traditions, small collapsible strollers are encouraged so that you and others have an opportunity to board the train.



Boarding: The train/bus will become more crowded as it travels down its route; therefore, we recommend customers consider the following: Board at a station/stop close to the beginning of the route. Unlike other in-service trains/buses, many people who board the train or bus often stay on board until it reaches the end of its route—and will then take it back home if it is scheduled to make a return trip. Train (Only): Railcars toward the front or back of the train will be less crowded compared to those immediately adjacent to Santa's sleigh.



Taking photos: When taking photos while the train or bus are in service, we recommend the following: Train: If you are planning to ride the train, board the train first and then plan to take photos of Santa or the train when exiting at your destination—don't miss your opportunity to board the train! Bus: Riders who wish to take photos with Santa on board the bus are encouraged to do so only when the vehicle is stopped and ideally just before exiting through the rear doors.

When taking photos while the train or bus are in service, we recommend the following:

See the full schedule below: (Photo opps with Santa are noted using the camera emoji)