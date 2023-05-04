See How Chicago-Area Hospitals Ranked in New Safety Report

Chicago-area hospitals ranged in rankings from an "A" grade down to an "F" in a new safety report released this week.

The list marked the first 2023 update from health care watchdog group and nonprofit Leapfrog, which releases its ranking biannually.

The 2023 Spring Safety Grades report, which grades nearly 3,000 hospitals across the country, used five main measures, among 30 other performance metrics, to generate the report, Leapfrog said. Those include nurse communication, doctor communication, staff responsiveness, communication about medicine and discharge information.

Based on those metrics, the group assigns letter grades to hospitals.

In Illinois, 112 hospitals were graded, and while some managed to climb in the rankings, one Chicago hospital received an "F" grade, and several others were given a "D," the report shows.

Overall, the state ranked 28th nationwide, with 26.1% of hospitals in Illinois receiving an "A" letter grade. New Jersey earned the number one spot on the list, with 51.5% of hospitals earning top marks.

Of Illinois' 112 hospitals graded, 29 earned an "A" grade.

Thirty hospitals in Illinois earned "B" ratings and 44 were given "C" grades.

Seven hospitals in the state -- four of which are in the Chicago area -- earned "D" rankings, the report says. One Chicago hospital was given an "F" grade.

See responses from several of these hospitals here.

The full Leapfrog safety grades report for Spring 2023 can be found here.

Here's the full list of grades for Chicago-area hospitals:

Grade A

Ascension Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village

Ascension Mercy, Aurora

Ascension Saint Alexius, Hoffman Estates

Ascension Saint Mary-Chicago, Chicago

Elmhurst Memorial Hospital, Elmhurst

MacNeal Hospital, Berwyn

NorthShore University HealthSystem Hospital Evanston, Glenbrook, Highland Park

Northwestern Medicine Hospital Central DuPage, Huntley, Kishwaukee, McHenry, Lake Forest

OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center, Evergreen Park

Rush Copley Medical Center, Aurora

Rush Oak Park Hospital, Oak Park

Rush University Medical Center, Chicago

Silver Cross Hospital, New Lenox

St. Bernard Hospital, Chicago

Chicago Medicine AdventHealth, Bolingbrook, Glendale Heights, Hinsdale, LaGrange

University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago

Grade B

Ascension Resurrection, Chicago

Ascension Saint Francis, Evanston

Ascension Saint Mary-Kankakee

Edward Hospital, Naperville

Humboldt Park Health, Chicago

Jackson Park Hospital, Chicago

John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital, Chicago

Loretto Hospital, Chicago

Loyola Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Melrose Park

Northwest Community Hospital, Arlington Heights

Northwestern Memorial Hospital Chicago

Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee

Grade C

Advocate Christ Medical Center, Oak Lawn

Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville

Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Barrington

Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Chicago

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge

Advocate Sherman Hospital, Elgin

Advocate South Suburban Hospital, Hazel Crest

Advocate Trinity Hospital, Chicago

Ascension Saint Joseph Joliet, Chicago, Elgin

Holy Cross Hospital, Chicago

Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Harvey

Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood

Morris Hospital, Morris

Mt. Sinai Hospital, Chicago

Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital, Palos Heights

Ottawa Regional Hospital and Health Care Center, Ottawa

Saint Anthony Hospital, Chicago

Swedish Hospital, Chicago

Thorek Memorial Hospital, Chicago

University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System, Chicago

Vista Medical Center East, Waukegan

Weiss Memorial Hospital, Chicago

West Suburban Medical Center, Oak Park

Grade D

Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Downers Grove

Community First Medical Center, Chicago

Franciscan Health Olympia Fields

St. Margaret's Health, Peru

Grade F

Roseland Community Hospital, Chicago

This story will be updated with responses from health care centers.