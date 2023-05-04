See How Chicago-Area Hospitals Ranked in New Safety Report

Chicago-area hospitals ranged in rankings from an "A" grade down to an "F" in a new safety report released this week.
The list marked the first 2023 update from health care watchdog group and nonprofit Leapfrog, which releases its ranking biannually.
The 2023 Spring Safety Grades report, which grades nearly 3,000 hospitals across the country, used five main measures, among 30 other performance metrics, to generate the report, Leapfrog said. Those include nurse communication, doctor communication, staff responsiveness, communication about medicine and discharge information.
Based on those metrics, the group assigns letter grades to hospitals.
In Illinois, 112 hospitals were graded, and while some managed to climb in the rankings, one Chicago hospital received an "F" grade, and several others were given a "D," the report shows.
Overall, the state ranked 28th nationwide, with 26.1% of hospitals in Illinois receiving an "A" letter grade. New Jersey earned the number one spot on the list, with 51.5% of hospitals earning top marks.
Of Illinois' 112 hospitals graded, 29 earned an "A" grade.
Thirty hospitals in Illinois earned "B" ratings and 44 were given "C" grades.
Seven hospitals in the state -- four of which are in the Chicago area -- earned "D" rankings, the report says. One Chicago hospital was given an "F" grade.
See responses from several of these hospitals here.
The full Leapfrog safety grades report for Spring 2023 can be found here.
Here's the full list of grades for Chicago-area hospitals:
Grade A
- Ascension Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village
- Ascension Mercy, Aurora
- Ascension Saint Alexius, Hoffman Estates
- Ascension Saint Mary-Chicago, Chicago
- Elmhurst Memorial Hospital, Elmhurst
- MacNeal Hospital, Berwyn
- NorthShore University HealthSystem Hospital Evanston, Glenbrook, Highland Park
- Northwestern Medicine Hospital Central DuPage, Huntley, Kishwaukee, McHenry, Lake Forest
- OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center, Evergreen Park
- Rush Copley Medical Center, Aurora
- Rush Oak Park Hospital, Oak Park
- Rush University Medical Center, Chicago
- Silver Cross Hospital, New Lenox
- St. Bernard Hospital, Chicago
- Chicago Medicine AdventHealth, Bolingbrook, Glendale Heights, Hinsdale, LaGrange
- University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago
Grade B
- Ascension Resurrection, Chicago
- Ascension Saint Francis, Evanston
- Ascension Saint Mary-Kankakee
- Edward Hospital, Naperville
- Humboldt Park Health, Chicago
- Jackson Park Hospital, Chicago
- John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital, Chicago
- Loretto Hospital, Chicago
- Loyola Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Melrose Park
- Northwest Community Hospital, Arlington Heights
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital Chicago
- Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Grade C
- Advocate Christ Medical Center, Oak Lawn
- Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Barrington
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Chicago
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge
- Advocate Sherman Hospital, Elgin
- Advocate South Suburban Hospital, Hazel Crest
- Advocate Trinity Hospital, Chicago
- Ascension Saint Joseph Joliet, Chicago, Elgin
- Holy Cross Hospital, Chicago
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Harvey
- Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood
- Morris Hospital, Morris
- Mt. Sinai Hospital, Chicago
- Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital, Palos Heights
- Ottawa Regional Hospital and Health Care Center, Ottawa
- Saint Anthony Hospital, Chicago
- Swedish Hospital, Chicago
- Thorek Memorial Hospital, Chicago
- University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System, Chicago
- Vista Medical Center East, Waukegan
- Weiss Memorial Hospital, Chicago
- West Suburban Medical Center, Oak Park
Grade D
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Downers Grove
- Community First Medical Center, Chicago
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
- St. Margaret's Health, Peru
Grade F
- Roseland Community Hospital, Chicago
This story will be updated with responses from health care centers.