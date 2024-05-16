Pritzker praises Justice Department move to reclassify marijuana

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker praised the Biden Administration’s push to reclassify marijuana, with the Justice Department formally making the move on Thursday.

According to officials, the rule change would move marijuana from a Schedule I drug to a Schedule III drug, on par with ketamine and specific forms of anabolic steroids.

President Joe Biden discussed the decision in a social media post Thursday, criticizing the “failed approach” to regulations of the drug.

Pritzker, who signed Illinois’ legalization of marijuana during his first term in office, had a succinct reaction to the news.

“At last,” he said.

“The Justice Department is taking the next step to reclassify marijuana from a Schedule I drug to a Schedule III drug under federal law,” he said. “No one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana. Today’s announcement builds on the work we’ve already done to pardon a record number of federal offenses for simple possession of marijuana.”

Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana.



So today, the @TheJusticeDept is taking the next step to reclassify marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III drug under federal law.



Here's what that means: pic.twitter.com/TMztSyyFYm — President Biden (@POTUS) May 16, 2024

The plan, approved by Attorney General Merrick Garland, does not legalize marijuana outright, according to NBC News, but instead begins a 60-day comment period, followed by a possible review from a judge.

Schedule III drugs are still considered “controlled substances” under federal law, with penalties in place to prohibit unauthorized trafficking.

According to DISA, a company specializing in drug testing services, a total of 38 states have legalized medicinal marijuana, while 24 have authorized it for recreational use, including Illinois.