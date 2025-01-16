A security officer was stabbed Tuesday night on the Niles North High School campus during an incident that occurred after a boys basketball game, Skokie police said.

The incident occurred around 9:30 pm on Jan.14 after a basketball game between the Niles North Vikings and the Evanston Township High School Wildkits. Police said they responded to a large disturbance involving multiple individuals and later determined an unknown suspect struck a member of the Niles Township High School District 219 safety team in the upper body with a sharp object during the disturbance.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening lacerations and was transported to a local hospital for care, police said.

Skokie police officers who were on campus for the basketball game took immediate action, District 219 said in a statement. No Niles Township students were injured or arrested.

Evanston Township did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

The incident remains under investigation and Skokie police are asking anyone with information to contact them. Reports can be made by calling the department at (847) 982-5900 or via the 24-hour Skokie Crime Tip Hotline at (847) 933-TIPS (8477). Text-A-Tip is also available by texting “Skokie” and the tip to 226787.