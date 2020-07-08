Search Underway for Missing Boater Who Fell Into Lake Near Shedd Aquarium

A search was underway early Wednesday for a boater who went missing after falling into Lake Michigan near the Shedd Aquarium, authorities said.

According to police, a boat struck a break wall around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday near the Museum Campus in Monroe Harbor. The recreational boat had several people onboard at the time.

One person was missing following the incident, police said.

Divers were deployed to the scene but the search was suspended briefly overnight before resuming early Wednesday morning. CPD divers stopped once again just before 5 a.m., but planned to return "later this morning."

Witnesses reported a sudden storm made conditions hazardous at the time of the incident. In addition, water levels along the lakefront are higher than normal, reaching near-record levels in recent weeks, which can make breaks walls difficult to see.

Check back for more on this developing story.