Search continues for missing Country Club Hills woman

“All the dogs have tracked her here ..it is unknown if she got into a vehicle or good Samaritan picked her up,”

By Regina Waldroup

Authorities continued a search for a missing 78-year-old Country Club Hills woman with dementia Thursday, with almost a dozen agencies involved in the effort.

Yolanda Howell was last seen by her family over a week ago.

Authorities focused in on five ponds located in a forest preserve near Vollmer Road for the search efforts Thursday, with nothing found.

"All the dogs have tracked her here. It is unknown if she got into a vehicle or a good Samaritan picked her up," Country Club Hills police chief Michael Wilson said.

Howell's family said she was last seen at her home on Oct. 8, and believe that she walked away. Police said they have recovered Ring camera video footage of Howell, though it is not being released at this time.

Authorities said investigators have received tips and are developing more information as they work to deliver what is hopefully good news to her family.

