A popular Chicago-area pizza chain is throwing it back to the past in celebration of its anniversary.

In recognition of its 60th year in business, Rosati's Pizza on Tuesday will be offering a 14-inch two-topping pizza for $3.50 -- the price it was when the restaurant was founded in 1964, according to its website. To partake in the deal, you'll have to visit Rosati's in person as the offer is only valid for carry-out orders.

The special pricing is only honored at select stores, including more than two dozen in the Chicago area.

You can find the list of participating locations here.