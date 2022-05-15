Rooftop Cinema Club to Begin Outdoor Movie Screenings Amid Chicago Skyline Next Week

Chicagoans can soon catch outdoor movies amid the city skyline.

The new Rooftop Cinema Club opened a location in the Windy City, showcasing classic films in an open-air cinema experience in Chicago's West Town neighborhood at The Emily Hotel.

"Ferris Bueller's Day Off," originally filmed in Chicago and featuring a high school teenager who ditches school with his friends to run around the city, will be the cinema club's first premiere on May 26 at 8 p.m.

Movies will be shown each day to follow - sometimes twice a day - and include flicks like "Pulp Fiction," "10 Things I Hate About You," "Love and Basketball," "Grease: The Sing Along," "Blues Brothers" and "Almost Famous," among others.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here's a full list of movies and showtimes.

Screenings before 4:30 p.m. will be open to all ages, while showings at 4:30 p.m. and later will be for people ages 18 and older only.

Concessions will also be available at the events, including an assortment of cocktails, frozen drinks, beer, wine, popcorn, burgers, tacos and more, according to a release. No outside food or drink is allowed at the venue.

“I have long dreamed of bringing Rooftop Cinema Club to Chicago,” said Rooftop Cinema Club founder Gerry Cottle. “I’m confident Chicagoans will enjoy this cinematic experience, whether for a fun night with friends and family or a date night. We are so proud to be part of this city where so many iconic movies have been made.”