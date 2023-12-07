Romeoville police reveal new details behind killing of family of 4

Months after a family of four was found murdered in a Romeoville home and the suspects in the case shot dead, police have revealed new details, including a potential motive, behind the shocking tragedy that left many questioning.

The killings initially unfolded as police were called to the home for a well-being check on Sept. 17 in the 500 block of Concord Avenue. There, officers discovered four people shot dead, including two adults and two children, along with three dogs.

Alberto Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei were both pronounced dead at the scene, as were two children, ages 7 and 9.

According to police, the investigation revealed that one of the victims, Bartolomei, had a relationship with the suspect in the family's slaying, Nathaniel Huey Jr.

"The existence of this relationship was known both by Bartolomei’s husband, Alberto Rolon and Huey Jr.’s girlfriend, Ermalinda Palomo," police said.

Huey Jr. and Palomo were both shot and killed roughly 600 miles from the crime scene in Catoosa, Oklahoma, where they were involved in a police pursuit and a fiery crash. Huey Jr., 31, of Streamwood, Illinois, was found in the drivers seat of an SUV with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead. Palomo, who was also shot, later died at an area hospital.

Authorities for the first time said Palomo "had prior knowledge of Huey Jr.'s intent to commit the murders."

Police said Palomo was "involved in the planning, and drove the vehicle to the crime scene."

According to authorities, digital evidence showed the vehicle used in the crime traveled from Palomo's home in Streamwood, Illinois, to the Bartolomei's Romeoville home at the time the murders took place. Huey Jr. was seen exiting and re-entering the vehicle from the passenger side while Palomo was the driver, police alleged.

"There is no evidence of additional suspects in this tragic incident," Romeoville authorities said in their release. "Additional forensic evidence is pending analysis and further information will be released when the investigation is complete."

Shortly after her murder, the family of Zoraida Bartolomei issued a statement.

"We want to express our heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of solidarity and support following the tragic loss," the statement said. "At this moment, our primary focus is on channeling support, assistance and love for our family and loved ones. We appreciate the understanding and we take this opportunity to once again express our profound gratitude for the solidarity and support extended by people during this period."

The family also said that they would be unable to provide further comment due to the investigation and the "profound challenges" faced by the family after the murders.

An attorney for the family of Palomo had originally said they believed she was kidnapped and had nothing to do with the murders, saying that she was home sleeping at the time of the murders.

The latest statement marks the first time police addressed Palomo's role in the crime.

Police said an investigation remains ongoing.