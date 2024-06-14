Robber wanted for striking 2 suburban banks twice: authorities

Law enforcement in the Chicago suburbs are searching for an armed suspect who is believed to have robbed the same banks twice, authorities said.

The FBI on Friday afternoon released surveillance photos from the most recent robbery, which occurred at around 3:19 p.m. Thursday at U.S. Bank, 536 S. York St. in Elmhurst. The suspect verbally demanded funds, brandished a silver or grey handgun then took off on foot, authorities said.

He is believed to have robbed the same bank on Dec. 16, 2023, police stated. In addition, the suspect is wanted in connection with robberies at a U.S. Bank location in Schaumburg. The incidents in question occurred On Oct. 18, 2023 and on March 6 at 60 S. Meacham Rd.

The suspect is approximately 6 feet tall, between 30 to 39 years old and might have piebaldism or a white patch or streak of blonde hair on the left side of his head, authorities said.

Anyone with information can make an anonymous tip by calling the FBI at 312-421-6700 or visiting tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI is searching for the person in the above surveillance photo in connection with an October robbery at a U.S. Bank in Schaumburg. The same suspect is said to be responsible for another robbery at the location and two others at a U.S. Bank in Elmhurst.