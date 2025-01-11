Rideshare passenger wounded in Dan Ryan expressway shooting

A rideshare passenger was shot early Saturday on the Dan Ryan expressway.

The backseat passenger was riding on Interstate 94 when someone in another car shot at their car about 1 a.m. in the northbound lanes near 53rd Street, Illinois State Police said.

The passenger, whose age and gender weren’t released, was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. Their condition wasn’t released.

Northbound lanes of I-94 were closed near 53rd Street between about 1:50 a.m. and 5:15 a.m., police said.

No arrests were reported.