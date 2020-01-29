Reward Offered After Activist’s Sister Injured in Hit-and-Run

A community activist is thankful his sister is alive after she was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run crash.

Andrew Holmes has dealt with plenty of grief in his personal life, as his daughter and young cousin were both killed in acts of gun violence, and he feared he would have to deal with another death of a loved one Wednesday when he heard his sister had been hit by a vehicle.

“I’m still in total shock because of her condition, because it could have been a fatality,” he said.

Holmes said that his sister Cassandra, a mother of seven children, was crossing the street at the intersection of 74th Street and King Drive on Wednesday morning when she was struck by a white truck.

“He strikes her, she falls over, and rolls over,” Holmes said.

An alert apartment maintenance worker took a photo of the vehicle, and even captured a Wisconsin license plate after the truck apparently swerved around a car in front of him before striking Cassandra Holmes.

“He pulled over to the side there and the person told me he’d seen him pull over, look, and then jet off,” Andrew Holmes said.

Holmes believes the person responsible for the crash knew what they had done, but had “no regard” for the life of his sister.

“Just took off (with) no regard to whether she was living or not,” he said.

Cassandra did survive, but suffered a serious leg fracture and knee damage that will require surgery.

“I could have lost my baby sister,” he said.

Holmes is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for hitting his sister. Chicago police are still investigating in the case.