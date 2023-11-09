Restorative Justice Community Court helps residents rebuild their lives

Thursday marks a new chance for a better life for graduates of the Restorative Justice Community Courts in North Lawndale, as 48 young adults graduated during the program's fourth ceremony.

The program is aimed to help offenders with non-violent misdemeanor or felony charges become contributing citizens instead of convicted criminals.

"If you’ve never made a mistake, I want you to raise your hand," Hon. Timothy Evans, Chief Judge Circuit Court of Cook County asked the crowd during Thursday's ceremony.

Silence, and not a single hand followed.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"See, we've all had to have grace and a second chance," he said.

Men and women between 18-to-26 who have non-violent misdemeanors and felonies can qualify for the RJCC program. They also cannot have a violent criminal history and must live or work in the communities the RJCC serves, according to officials.

Once admitted to the RJCC, the men and women will have access to job training, educational opportunities and support from a Peace Circle group.

If successful, the person charged will have their case dismissed and record expunged.

“They are heard. They tell their story. That doesn’t happen over at the criminal court," said Hon. Patricia Spratt, a circuit judge with the program. “When we return them to the community and they don’t commit crimes, the crime rate in the community goes down. And when the crime rate in the community goes down, businesses come back into the community.”

Pratt detailed a study of the program which evaluated those part of the RJCC, and a control group of those with similar charges in criminal courts.

“The recidivist rate for the group that has been through the restorative justice program is 13.3%," she said. "The recidivist rate of the control group was 65%."

The RJCC started in 2017. There are locations in North Lawndale, Avondale, Little Village, Englewood and a new location heading to the suburbs.