Residents in Tinley Park, Orland Park asked to conserve electricity by ComEd

ComEd is asking residents in Tinley Park and Orland Park to conserve electricity this afternoon due to an equipment issue.
According to the company, ComEd is “addressing a localized and emergent issue,” and as a result, they have had to take a piece of equipment in the area out of service.
Residents in Tinley Park and Orland Park are being asked to conserve energy until at least 7:30 p.m. Thursday to “reduce the risk of outages” in the area.
Customers are being asked to conserve power in the following ways:
-Turn off or unplug all unnecessary lights and devices at this time
-Raise their thermostats by at least 2-to-3 degrees
-Do not use appliances like dishwashers, washing machines and dryers
-Keep shades, blinds and curtains closed to minimize the amount of heat entering homes
The latest information can be found on the company’s website.