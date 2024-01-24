tinley park

Residents in south, southwest suburbs report smelling ‘natural gas odor' outside

Officials in Oak Forest and Tinley Park said they were looking into the odor

Natural Gas
Getty Images/Cameron Davidson

Some residents in the south and southwest Chicago suburbs reported smelling strong natural gas odors Wednesday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., the Village of Tinley Park Public Safety posted to Facebook indicating officials were looking into the matter.

"The 911 center is receiving calls for odor of natural gas outside," the post from the Village said. "Many of the suburbs to the east of Tinley Park are getting reports as well. The BP Refinery in Whiting is actively looking into this."

Dozens of comments on the post from residents reported smelling the odor in the area.

The City of Oak Forest also posted about the natural gas odor to social media.

Local

"We are aware of the natural gas order in town," the post to X, formerly known as Twitter, said. "Other communities are also experiencing this issue and NICOR is working locating the problem."

Gas company officials did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

Earlier this month, residents in the northern suburbs reported smelling a natural gas, or "rotten egg" smell. Officials later determined that the odor was believed to have come from "maintenance of equipment located in Cedar County, Iowa," which later drifted into the Chicago area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

tinley parkOak Forest
