A "shelter in place" directive has been lifted for a Joliet subdivision, according to police, but new details are emerging about what unfolded in that neighborhood.

According to Joliet police, two teens were sitting in a car in the 500 block of Silver Leaf Drive just before 11 a.m. when a suspect pointed a gun at the passenger’s neck while demanding her purse.

The suspect then grabbed the keys from the driver, at which time a struggle ensued, police said. The suspect fired a single shot that struck the driver’s side of the vehicle, and both victims attempted to chase the suspect when he ran eastbound through the neighborhood.

A shelter-in-place order was issued as police searched a residence near where the suspect was last seen, but that order has since been lifted.

Two suspects, including the person who allegedly fired the shot, are now in custody, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Joliet police at 815-724-3020.

There were no injuries reported, according to police.