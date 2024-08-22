Who is speaking at the DNC tonight? Day 4 speaker list and schedule so far

Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel.

The fourth and final day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention has arrived as many prepare for the final moments in Chicago Thursday.

After a week of Democrats’ most prominent figures rallying the party faithful, Vice President Kamala Harris will accept her party’s nomination during a speech in which she is widely expected to offer her vision and policy agenda to the American people.

The convention's final night will include remarks from some of the party's most prominent battleground state Democrats, including figures in competitive statewide races.

Here's a look at who we know is speaking so far and when:

What time does the DNC start Thursday?

"Main programming" is once again slated to begin at 5:30 p.m., though a number of events are scheduled to take place throughout the day. The event is scheduled to end just after 10 p.m.

The convention has moved up its start times throughout the week to avoid repeated delays in programming, though each night of the convention has seen delays so far.

Wednesday night's festivities came to an end just before 11 p.m.

Schedule, speakers for Day 4 of the DNC

The full list of speakers and timing for Day 4 has not yet been released, but a number of notable names will address the convention ahead of Harris' highly anticipated acceptance speech.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healy will all deliver remarks. Tennessee state lawmakers Justin Jones, Justin Pearson and Gloria Johnson, the “ Tennessee Three, " will speak. Jones and Pearson were expelled from the state Legislature for participating in a protest on gun control at the state Capitol.

Other speakers include Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge; Sens. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., Bob Casey, D-Pa., Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Reps. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., Lucy McBath, D-Ga., Joe Neguse, D-Colo., Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., Colin Allred, D-Texas, and Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., as well as former Reps. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, the prominent civil rights leader, also will speak. The pop star Pink will perform and The Chicks were heard preparing to sing the National Anthem inside the United Center Thursday.

While Harris’ candidacy has unleashed a high level of enthusiasm and determination among Democrats, she is still defining her policy priorities and the ideological direction she will take the party. Last Friday, she unveiled her first major goal when she announced a raft of economic policies meant to lower the cost of living for working- and middle-class Americans.

DNC Executive Director Alex Hornbrook said Harris plans to tell "her story directly to the country" Thursday.

How to watch the DNC Day 4

All four floor sessions of the Democratic National Convention will be livestreamed on NBC Chicago’s website and mobile app, and in the player above.

The speeches will also be available on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 Streaming Channel.

Viewers can also expect expanded coverage via Telemundo Chicago and the Telemundo Chicago app.

Streaming times (all times Central):

Thursday: 5:30-10 p.m.

NBC Chicago will also carry primetime DNC coverage featuring the evening’s keynote speakers, interviews with prominent politicians and undecided voters, along with expert analysis previewing November’s presidential election each day of the convention.

The primetime DNC coverage will air live from the United Center beginning at 8 p.m.

What is the theme for Day 4 of the convention?

The theme for the convention will be “For the People, For Our Future,” and will focus on moving the country forward and building upon the work of the Biden Administration.

The theme for Thursday, according to organizers, is “For Our Future."

Hornbrook said the convention aims to "use the final night in the United Center to show the American people how Vice President Harris and Gov. Walz are committed to fighting for a brighter future for everyone."

The daily themes are:

Monday – “For the People”

Tuesday – “A Bold Vision for America’s Future”

Wednesday – “A Fight for Our Freedoms”

Thursday – “For Our Future”