Report: Chicago Plans to Host 2022 WNBA All-Star Game

Chicago is expected to host the WNBA All-Star Game for the first time this summer.

The game will be played in the Wintrust Arena — home of defending national champions Chicago Sky — July 10, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

While the league has yet to make official announcements, All-Star plans are reportedly underway.

The Sky are no strangers to the All-Star Games, as four players made appearances last season. Candace Parker, Kahleah Copper and Courtney Vandersloot earned All-Star status, while Allie Quigley won the three-point contest. Parker also is a 2013 All-Star MVP with the Los Angeles Sparks.

All four players are on the Sky's roster heading into the 2022 season, which is scheduled to start May 6 against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The last two All-Star Games were played in Las Vegas at the Ace's Michelob Ultra Arena.

Chicago formerly hosted the NBA All-Star Game in February 2020, one month before the league’s pandemic-induced shutdown.