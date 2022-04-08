WNBA

Report: Chicago Plans to Host 2022 WNBA All-Star Game

The city, home to the 2021 national champions Chicago Sky, expects to host the Game for the first time

By Enji Erdenekhuyag

Chicago is expected to host the WNBA All-Star Game for the first time this summer. 

The game will be played in the Wintrust Arena — home of defending national champions Chicago Sky — July 10, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

While the league has yet to make official announcements, All-Star plans are reportedly underway. 

The Sky are no strangers to the All-Star Games, as four players made appearances last season. Candace Parker, Kahleah Copper and Courtney Vandersloot earned All-Star status, while Allie Quigley won the three-point contest. Parker also is a 2013 All-Star MVP with the Los Angeles Sparks.

All four players are on the Sky's roster heading into the 2022 season, which is scheduled to start May 6 against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The last two All-Star Games were played in Las Vegas at the Ace's Michelob Ultra Arena.

Chicago formerly hosted the NBA All-Star Game in February 2020, one month before the league’s pandemic-induced shutdown.

