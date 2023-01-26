Report: Bears' Arlington Park Plan May Get Help From Tax Bill Draft

Report: Bill draft may be key for Bears in Arlington Park originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A new bill being drafted in Illinois could be the key for the Bears funding their redevelopment project at Arlington Park, according to Crain’s Business Journal. The measure would create a new type of tax subsidy: payment in lieu of taxes, or PILT.

According to the US Department of the Interior, a PILT is payment to a local government to offset property tax losses. According to Crain’s, in the Illinois measure the property tax in a PILT district would be frozen for 20 years and part of the revenue from the developments would help offset costs for the developers. PILTs are different from tax-increment financing, or TIFs, since the tax amount can be negotiated, rather than being appraised.

Earlier this month, outgoing Bears president/CEO Ted Phillips cited property tax certainty as one of the hurdles that needs to be overcome before the Bears close on the Arlington Park property. Phillips said the Bears need to lock down infrastructure spending, as well.

According to Crain’s several large bodies in Illinois are “generally supportive” of the bill, including the Illinois Chamber of Commerce and the Illinois Road & Transportation Builders Association.

Several states have PILT programs, and it has been used for NFL stadium development projects before, like at MetLife Stadium.

The Bears said earlier this month that they intend to close on Arlington Park this quarter.

