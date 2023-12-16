Renowned Chicago sculptor Richard Hunt dies at 88

Richard Hunt, a Chicago native who became one of the nation's preeminent sculptors over his several decades' long career, died Saturday at 88 years old.

Hunt died peacefully at his home in Chicago, according to an obituary on his website. As a sculptor, Hunt made the largest contribution to public art in the U.S., with more than 160 public sculpture commissions in 24 states and Washington, D.C., his website stated.

At 19 years old, Hunt attended the open-casket funeral of Emmett Till, who had grown up only four blocks from the Woodlawn home where Hunt was born. Shaken by Till's death, he went on to champion the civil rights movement and create sculptures that, according to the Smithsonian American Art Museum, "undeniably bridge the gap between abstract art and the black experience in America."

Hunt recently finished the sculptural model for a monument to Emmett Till called "Hero Ascending," which will be installed at Till's childhood home. The sculptor graduated from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and one year later, in 1958, created one of his most popular works, "Hero Construction."

The sculpture, which is the centerpiece of the grand staircase at the Art Institute of Chicago, is composed of found objects—old pipes, bits of metal, and automobile parts—that the artist discovered in junkyards and on the street, according to the institute.

In March of 1960, while serving in the U.S. Army and stationed in San Antonio, Texas, Hunt desegregated the Woolworth’s lunch counter in Alamo Plaza as he became the very first African American served there.

"This brave action made San Antonio the first peaceful and voluntary lunch counter integration in the South," his obituary stated.

Hunt was appointed by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968 as the first African American visual artist to serve on the National Council on the Arts. In 2022, former President Barack Obama commissioned him as the first artist to create a work, "Book Bird," for the Obama Presidential Center.

The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago released a statement on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, regarding Hunt's passing.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Richard Hunt, a hugely influential Chicago sculptor whose work enriches both our city and country, with over 120 major public art commissions," the museum stated.

Hunt is survived by his daughter Cecilia, an artist, and his sister Marian, a retired librarian. A public celebration of art and life will be held in Chicago in the spring. A date has yet to be announced.