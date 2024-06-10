Renderings revealed for proposed mixed-use development at Golf Mill Mall

Additional stores, restaurants, luxury apartments and a new water mill would be constructed at Golf Mill Mall in north suburban Niles under a proposed redevelopment project, according to the village's website.

Renderings unveiled by the village, the mall's part owner - the Sterling Organization and OKW Architects, show the planned Golf Mill Town Center, a mixed-use development officials said will spur economic development in the area and increase vitality.

Funding for the project will be provided through Tax Increment Financing incentives, officials said.

Shopping will be far from the only reason to visit as plans also call for public gathering spaces, water features, a pedestrian promenade, approximately 300 luxury apartments and a park.

The mixed-use development project is an effort to "restore Golf Mill to its former prominence as one of the Chicago area's premier regional retail destinations," as stated on the economic development page of the village's website.

Members of the public were encouraged to attend an open house on Monday and Tuesday to learn more about the planned redevelopment and future of Golf Mill. Village officials, including Mayor George Aplogianis and the mall's owners planned to be present.

The open house will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each night at the mall.