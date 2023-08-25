Chicago Weather

Relief from Chicago's extreme heat coming in form of lower humidity, chance of storms

A 120-degree heat index record was set at O'Hare International Airport Thursday amid an excessive heat warning

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Following two days of "dangerously" hot and humid temperatures that resulted in power outages, school cancellations and a new, 120 degree heat index record set at O'Hare International Airport, relief has arrived.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Friday will see a wide temperature range, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. To the south, some temperatures may reach closer to 90 degrees, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, while highs along the lake are expected to remain in the 70s.

And though Friday may still feel muggy, dewpoints won't be nearly as high as they were earlier in the week, forecast models show.

MORE: What could Chicago's winter look like? Here are the latest projections  

According to Roman, there's a low chance that an isolated storm or two could develop Friday afternoon and into the evening, between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

"Scattered thunderstorms are possible this afternoon into the evening, especially south of I-80," an alert from the National Weather Service said. "While the primary threat from storms will be heavy downpours and cloud to ground lighting, there is a small chance that one or two of these storms could become strong to severe, posting a threat of locally strong winds and some hail."

Additionally, a high swim risk is in effect at Lake Michigan beaches Friday and into Saturday, with waves of three to five feet expected and "hazardous rip currents," the NWS said.

The weekend looks comfortable and pleasant, with lower humidity and highs in the upper 70s on both Saturday and Sunday, Roman said.

