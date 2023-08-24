Chicago ties heat index record, high temperature mark

The city of Chicago has officially tied a record for warmest heat index in recorded history, and also has hit 100 degrees for the first time in more than a decade.

As of 2:51 p.m. at O’Hare International Airport, the air temperature had reached 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

That temperature not only ties a record for Aug. 24 that has stood since 1947, but also marks the first 100-degree day in Chicago since July 2012, according to officials.

Earlier in the day, O'Hare had registered a temperature of 79 degrees and a dew point of 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

That combination made for a heat index of a staggering 118 degrees, tying July 13, 1995 as the warmest heat index ever recorded at the airport.

The 100-degree readings marks just the 66th recorded instance of triple-digit heat in the city, and the first 100-degree day in the city since July 6, 2012, according to NWS records.