In a holiday treat for many Chicago-area commuters, it appears lanes on the Kennedy Expressway will reopen soon than expected as the first phase of construction comes to an end. But with a gap before Phase 2 begins, that means commuters will see relief for more than just a few days.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation spokesperson Maria Castaneda, IDOT will hit its "late-fall" deadline of completing Phase 1 of the department's Kennedy Rehabilitation Project, a years-long, $150 million project that has been impacting the highway since March.

The construction has caused an increase in traffic delays and backups, with much of the pain felt by drivers heading into downtown from Chicago's O'Hare Airport, and the north and northwest suburbs. Outbound drivers though have also felt the sting, due to the reversible lanes -- more commonly known as the "Express Lanes" -- only open inbound, leading to severe congestion during the midday and evening commutes.

In a new update, Castaneda said the inbound Kennedy and Edens expressways will be "fully reopened" and express lanes will return to normal by Sunday morning -- weather permitting.

But there will be some changes first.

Here's what to expect, according to IDOT:

Saturday, Dec. 9

Starting at 9 p.m., the inbound Kennedy will be reduced to one lane from north of the Edens junction to Irving Park Road.

At same time, the reversible express lanes entrance at Montrose Avenue (Kennedy and Edens) will be closed.

Starting at 8 p.m. inbound Kennedy, intermittent closures of all ramps between Lawrence Avenue and Irving Park Road.

At the same time, inbound Edens ramp closures, Wilson Avenue (entrance and exit), Elston Avenue (entrance)

Sunday, Dec. 10

By 8 a.m. Sunday, the inbound Kennedy and Edens expressways as well as lanes and ramps will be fully reopened and the reversible express lanes will resume normal operations.

"The work and schedule are highly weather dependent," Castaneda said. "If the overnight work on Saturday is canceled or not fully completed due to the weather, it will be rescheduled to the first available night that conditions allow. In that event, details, schedules and impacts to traffic will be updated and shared with the public."

When will "Phase 2" begin, and what does it include?

Phase 2 of the project will close the express lanes in both directions to accommodate rehabilitation of the REVLAC system and bridge structures, along with pavement patching.

In addition, mainline lane closures will be needed to accommodate painting and the installation of new LED lighting in both directions of Hubbard’s Cave, between Ohio and Lake streets.

According to Castaneda, construction on Phase 2 is anticipated to begin in spring 2024, or "until weather allows" next year. It is expected to be completed in fall 2024.

The entire effort -- which also includes closing portions of the outbound Kennedy, in Phase 3 -- continues through 2025.