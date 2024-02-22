Toyota

Toyota recalls 280,000 pickups and SUVs because transmissions can deliver power even when in neutral

The recall covers certain Toyota Tundra pickups, Lexus LX 600 SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years, and 2023 and 2024 Toyota Sequoia SUVs

By The Associated Press

Toyota is recalling about 280,000 pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S. to fix a transmission problem that can let the vehicles creep forward while in neutral.

The recall covers certain Toyota Tundra pickups and Lexus LX 600 SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years. Also included are 2023 and 2024 Toyota Sequoia SUVs.

Toyota said Wednesday that certain parts of the vehicles' automatic transmissions may not immediately disengage when shifted into neutral. That can transfer some engine power to the wheels. The vehicles could creep forward at low speeds on flat surfaces if the brakes aren't applied, increasing the risk of a crash.

The company wouldn't say whether there have been any crashes or injuries.

Dealers will update the transmission software to fix the problem.

Owners will be notified by late April, Toyota said.

Toyota
