Re-Watch: A Look Back At Stories That Shaped 2021

As the new year approaches, we take a special look back at a year of vaccines, enormous changes, challenges and memorable events.

Beginning Monday, National Guard-led sites will be vaccinating residents eligible under Phase 1B, as well as sites at Jewel Osco and Walgreens, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said, noting that CVS is expected to “soon follow.”

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

With a third coronavirus vaccine now approved in the U.S., what is the difference between the vaccines and should you opt for one over the other?

What can you do if you experience side effects from the three coronavirus vaccines?

What makes someone more likely to experience them than others?

Note: Due to the nature of the footage, NBC 5 is reviewing all videos released and will publish them below shortly. (WARNING: The video contains graphic content and may be disturbing to some viewers. PLEASE NOTE: NBC 5 is not showing the moment Adam Toledo is shot. The audio of the scene will continue to play as the video pauses.)

As the torch is extinguished in Tokyo, here are the cities that have been selected to host upcoming editions of the Olympics.

Team USA’s Sunisa Lee, who won gold, silver and bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics, received a warm welcome home in St. Paul, Minn., on Sunday with a parade in her honor.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content and may be disturbing to some viewers. Footage from Captured News shows the moments after a gunman opened fire on a Kenosha street and the chaos that unfolded in the moments after.

A jury on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts in his murder trial connected to the shootings of three people during unrest in Kenosha during the summer of 2020. NBC 5's Charlie Wojciechowski reports.