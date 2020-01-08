Rash of Burglaries Reported in Huntley Retirement Community

Police in Huntley have increased patrols after five residential burglaries in two days, most of them at the Del Webb retirement community, Sun City, police said.

The incidents occurred between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday while residents weren't at home and possibly at a doctor’s appointment, police said.

The first break-in happened Sunday in the 11600 block of Joan Avenue, police said. On Monday, five incidents were reported, in the 10500 block of Yellowstone Drive, 11300 block of Central Park Boulevard, 12800 block of W River Park Drive and 13200 block of Vineyard Drive, according to police.

Huntley Police are looking for one or two men in their late 20s, possibly with their faces covered, who forced entry into the residences by breaking a window or getting in through a door. Police said they are still determining what was taken.

Sun City in Huntley is home to about 9,000 residents over 55.

Police are working with multiple law enforcement agencies in McHenry and Kane counties, where similar crimes have been reported.

They ask residents to report all suspicious activity by calling 911 so police can investigate immediately. Anyone with information or video on the recent incidents is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 847-515-5311.