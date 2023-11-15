Ramova Theatre to reopen this fall under ownership led by Quincy Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Chance the Rapper

Following decades of closure after generations of being one of Chicago's premier theaters, Bridgeport's Ramova Theatre is set to reopen this fall thanks to the help of some of the city's musical heavyweights.

Quincy Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Chance the Rapper have been announced as co-owners of the reimagined theater, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2021.

Beginning operations in 1929, Ramova Theatre was one of the city's most recognizable theaters up until its eventual closure in 1985, marked by a final screening of "Police Academy 2."

Efforts to reopen the theater began back in 2017, when developer Tyler Nevius became an investor and owner to oversee the rehabilitation of the neighborhood landmark.

In addition to the reopening of the theater as a live music venue, a brewery, beer garden and grill in partnership with Other Half Brewing will be opening at the site as well, located at 3520 South Halsted Street.

While organizers hope the venue will bring top-notch live music acts to Bridgeport, the new Ramova will also offer educational programs and workshops while amplifying community initiatives from local nonprofit organizations.

The grill aims to recreate the void left by Ramova Grill, a restaurant that served Bridgeport for 82 years before closing in 2012.

Attached to the Other Half Ramova brewery, the 20-seat restaurant will offer standard fare such as hamburgers, sandwiches and fries, in addition to Ramova Grill's signature chili.

More information on the new Ramova can be found here.