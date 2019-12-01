Rain, Snow Hinders Holiday Travel in Chicago-Area

As holiday travellers return to Chicago Sunday, wet weather is causing some travel issues at both area airports and on roadways.

At Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, a total of 65 flights have been canceled on Sunday as of 5 p.m., and the average flight that is leaving or arriving at the airport is delayed by 15 minutes.

A total of 329 departing flights out of 1,467 flights have been delayed, while a total of 286 flights departing the airport have been delayed, with a majority of those flights delayed for 45 or more minutes.

Rough weather in the eastern United States and in parts of the west has contributed to the delays and cancellations.

Locally, area roadways have been impacted by drizzle and rain on Sunday but things could take a turn as colder air moves into the region. Rain is expected to transition into snow late Sunday evening, and while most areas won’t see much in the way of accumulation, areas closer to Lake Michigan could see an inch or more of snow as a lake-effect band of snow is expected to develop.

Fluctuating temperatures could also create the risk of freezing drizzle in some locations, which could hinder travel on elevated and untreated surfaces.

Finally, a Lakeshore Flood Warning will go into effect in Cook County and Lake County in Indiana at 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Waves of 8-to-12 feet are expected, and residents are being advised to stay away from lakefront bike and walking paths as the waves pick up.

The area will finally dry out on Monday, with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 40s expected for the start of the work week.