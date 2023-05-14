Rahm Emanuel Sends Message to Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson Ahead of Inauguration

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel offered congratulations to Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson ahead of his inauguration on Monday, saying he's rooting hard for Johnson's success and urged others to do the same.

Emanuel, who served as mayor from 2011 to 2019 and is currently the U.S. Ambassador to Japan, tweeted a video message from Tokyo, saying Monday will be a day of transition and transformation, but also a day of hope and history.

"From a past mayor to our new mayor, I want to congratulate Brandon Johnson on his accomplishment today, and wish him and his family the very best for what he will accomplish for all of us over the next four year," he said.

Emanuel called on others to unite on behalf of "our shared future," saying it's time "for all of us to work together to begin a new chapter together as one city."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"Mayor Johnson, today's milestone is just the latest and hardly, hardly the last," the former mayor said. "It's the job of a lifetime. I can tell you that firsthand. It's your time, and it's your turn to carry forth the mantle of leadership."

Emanuel also gave his congratulations to both Johnson and the people of Chicago, ending with a simple two words - "miss you."

The complete text of the message is below:

"Hello from Tokyo! I'm in my adopted city getting ready to welcome President Biden to the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

Have no doubt: my heart is still in my hometown – Chicago.

For Chicago, today is a day of transition and transformation. It’s also a day of hope and history.

From a past mayor to our new mayor, I want to congratulate Brandon Johnson on his accomplishment today, and wish him and his family the very best for what he will accomplish for all of us over the next four years.

Mayor Johnson understands every Chicagoan in every neighborhood wants strong schools, safe streets, and the opportunity to shape our city's story – and it’s future.

He knows young people deserve a choice and a chance – most importantly, to go to school thinking of their studies, not their safety.

He sees the resident with limited income but unlimited potential.

He believes the challenges facing Chicago are no match for the character of the people of Chicago.

Mayor Johnson, I'm rooting hard for your success.

I want every Chicagoan rooting for our new Mayor's success.

Because it’s really simple: Mayor Johnson's success is our entire city's success.

Let us come together on behalf of our shared future.

This is a time for all of us to work together to begin a new chapter together as one city.

Mayor Johnson, today's milestone is just the latest and hardly, hardly the last.

It's the job of a lifetime. I can tell you that firsthand.

It's your time, and it's your turn to carry forth the mantle of leadership.

Amy and I want wish you, your wife, and your three children many memories – just like what we had.

And I can't wait to come home to the Second City that we all know is second to none.

Congratulations, Mr. Mayor.

Congratulations to the people of the city of Chicago. Miss you."