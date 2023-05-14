How to Watch Brandon Johnson's Swearing-In Ceremony as Chicago Mayor

Brandon Johnson will be sworn in as Chicago’s 57th mayor on Monday morning, and you will be able to catch all of the pageantry even if you didn’t secure a ticket to the ceremony.

Johnson, who defeated Paul Vallas in the April 4 mayoral runoff, will take his oath of office during a ceremony at the University of Illinois-Chicago’s Credit Union 1 Arena on Monday.

Chicago’s City Council will also be sworn-in, as will City Clerk Anna Valencia and Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin.

Tickets have been distributed to the event, but if you weren’t able to secure them, here’s how you can watch the ceremony.

10 a.m.

Beginning a half-hour before the ceremony, live coverage will kick off on NBC Chicago, with Allison Rosati and Stefan Holt anchoring that coverage.

10:30 a.m.

The ceremony’s scheduled start time, with the festivities also being televised on NBC Chicago.

If you aren’t able to get to a television, don’t fret. The ceremony will also be streamed on NBC Chicago’s app, and on the station’s 24/7 Streaming News service, which can be found on a variety of OTT platforms.

More information on how to access that stream can be found here, as can links to the Apple Store and Google Play for mobile devices.

NBC Chicago’s team of reporters will be inside and outside of the arena for the big day, and coverage will continue through the afternoon as Johnson welcomes the public to City Hall for an open house at 2 p.m.

He will also preside over his first meeting of the Chicago City Council.

More information can be found on the mayor-elect’s website.