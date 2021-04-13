Protest, March Held in Downtown Chicago in Wake of Daunte Wright Shooting

A group of protesters gathered in Chicago’s Millennium Park on Tuesday night for a demonstration following the shooting of Daunte Wright by a Minnesota police officer earlier this week.

The protesters gathered near the Cloud Gate sculpture in the downtown park Tuesday afternoon. Approximately 75 demonstrators were present for the event, according to NBC 5’s Alex Maragos.

The group carried picket signs and gave speeches at the sculpture, demanding justice for Wright, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Tuesday in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis.

No road closures or transit impacts have been reported at this time. The protesters did march west on Randolph from the park, according to reporters on the ground.

The protest comes on the same day that Officer Kim Potter, who shot Wright Sunday, and the Brooklyn Center police chief resigned their positions with the force. Potter, a 26-year veteran of the force, had been on administrative leave following the shooting.

A decision on whether prosecutors will charge Potter in the case could come as soon as Wednesday, according to NBC News.

Gannon has said he believed Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun when she was going for her Taser, according to NBC News. She can be heard on her body camera video shouting “Taser! Taser!” However, protesters and Wright's family members say there's no excuse for the shooting and it shows how the justice system is tilted against Blacks, noting Wright was stopped for expired car registration and ended up dead.

Elliott said the city had been moving toward firing Potter when she resigned. He said he hoped her resignation would “bring some calm to the community,” but that he would keep working towards “full accountability under the law.”