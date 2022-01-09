Prosecutors Release New Details on Killing of North Chicago 6-Year-Old Damari Perry

A 6-year-old North Chicago boy was punished by being placed in a cold shower for an undetermined amount of time prior to his death - days before his body was found near an abandoned home in Gary, Indiana, prosecutors said Sunday.

Damari Perry "did something to upset family" on Dec. 29, and as a result, family members put him in the shower, prosecuting attorneys revealed at a court hearing for the boy's brother.

At some point, Damari vomited and was then removed from the shower, prosecutors said. The young boy eventually died, and relatives didn't call for medical attention, according to officials.

Jeremiah Perry, 20, Damari's older brother, was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a child under 12, concealing a homicidal death, and obstructing justice. A bail hearing took place Sunday where a judge ordered him held on $3 billion bail, according to the Lake County State's Attorney's office.

Damari's mother, Jannie Perry, 38, faces charges of first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death. A second juvenile sibling was arrested for charges related to concealing the boy's body.

Damari was initially reported missing Wednesday, prompting police to issue an alert about his disappearance.

According to police, family initially informed officers that Damari and his 16-year-old sister were driven to a party in the Skokie area by a man and woman Tuesday.

Damari’s sister reported that she had several drinks at the party and fell asleep, authorities said. When she awoke, the young boy and man were no longer at the residence, police were told.

But the Lake County State's Attorney's office said the story was "completely false."

After evidence contradicted the family's story, investigators turned their focus to the boy's home in North Chicago, according to the Lake County State's Attorney's office.

Information from witnesses led to the discovery of Damari's body in Gary, prosecutors stated.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday in Crown Point, Indiana.

More charges could be filed following the completion of an autopsy and as the investigation progresses, prosecutors stated.