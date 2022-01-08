Mother Charged With 6-Year-Old North Chicago Boy's Death; Siblings Also Face Charges

The mother and two siblings of a North Chicago boy have been charged with the 6-year-old's death after his body was discovered by law enforcement in Gary, Indiana, authorities said Saturday.

Damari Perry was initially reported missing Wednesday, prompting police to issue an alert about his disappearance. According to police, family initially informed officers that Damari and his 16-year-old sister were driven to a party in the Skokie area by a man and woman Tuesday.

Damari’s sister reported that she had several drinks at the party and fell asleep, authorities said. When she awoke, the young boy and man were no longer at the residence, police were told.

But the Lake County State's Attorney's office said the story was "completely false."

After evidence contradicted the family's story, investigators turned their focus to the boy's home in North Chicago, according to a news release from the state's attorney's office.

Information from witnesses led to the discovery of Damari's body near an abandoned home in Gary, prosecutors stated.

The young boy's mother, Jannie Perry, 38, was charged with first degree murder, concealment of a homicidal death and obstructing justice, according to the Lake County State's Attorney's office.

Two of Damari's siblings have been accused of concealing a body.

Jeremiah R. Perry, 20, was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily hard to a child under 12, concealing a homicidal death and obstructing justice.

A juvenile sibling faces charges in Lake County Juvenile Court, according to authorities. All three suspects were taken into custody Friday.

The suspects are expected to appear in court Sunday morning for a bond hearing.

More charges could be filed following the completion of an autopsy and as the investigation progresses, according to authorities. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday in Crown Point, Indiana.