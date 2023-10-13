Property of newly opened Guinness brewery in Chicago's West Loop up for sale

The property of a recently-opened Guinness brewery in Chicago's West Loop has now been listed for sale, according to a real estate industry source with direct knowledge of the listing.

Guinness confirmed to the Chicago Tribune that the brewery will remain open in the event that the business changes hands.

The Tribune reported that Chicago real estate developer Fred Latsko hired the commercial brokerage firm JLL to search for a buyer for the property.

Latsko, whose holdings can be found in six states but are primarily based in Chicago's Gold Coast, previously applied for the area surrounding the building to be re-zoned from industrial commercial to downtown mixed-use, the Tribune reported.

Located at 901 W. Kinzie Street, the brewery opened to the public on Sept. 28, offering a 15,000-square-foot space with a brewery, taproom, bakery and restaurant.

Anywhere from 12-to-16 beers are available on tap at a given time, including Guinness brews from other parts of the world, according to the company.

The bakery, also open daily, will also donate thousands of loaves of bread to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, according to company officials.

The location is one of just two Guinness locations in the U.S., joining a Baltimore location that opened in 2018.