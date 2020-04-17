Pritzker Teams Up with Shedd Aquarium Penguins in Adorable New PSA

Gov. J.B. Pritzker released a video on Friday reminding Illinois residents to practice social distancing - and he had some help from a few very adorable friends at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium.

The "All In Illinois" video features Pritzker engaging with animals from the aquarium to reinforce the importance of staying at home and socially distancing from each other during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wellington, the rockhopper penguin that gained popularity for previously touring the aquarium while it remain temporarily closed due to the outbreak, made an appearance in the video, as did otters, sharks and garden eels.

"I want to thank everyone at the Shedd Aquarium for their commitment to being All In Illinois," Pritzker said. "Together, we will get through this."

The "All In Illinois" initiative is aimed at uniting residents across the state amid the coronavirus pandemic and encouraging them to stay home to slow the spread of the virus.

"Staying home, washing your hands and avoiding gatherings are the most important thing we can do right now. Even Wellington agrees," Pritzker said.