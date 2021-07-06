President Biden's Visit to Crystal Lake: What to Know

President Joe Biden is expected to visit Crystal Lake, a suburb northwest of Chicago, this week.

Here's what we know so far about the trip:

When Will Biden Be in Crystal Lake and Where is He Speaking?

Biden is scheduled to visit Wednesday. It’s unclear where exactly the president will be speaking.

Why is Biden Coming to the Chicago Suburb?

According to the White House, Biden's trip aims to highlight the benefits of the American Families Plan.

The American Families Plan focuses primarily on children and education. Biden has also toured the Midwest recently promoting the need for a deal to help the nation’s infrastructure.

The president has made two other recent visits in the Midwest.

Biden traveled to Traverse City, Michigan Saturday as part of an effort to highlight the nation's progress against COVID-19 and promote the infrastructure plan he negotiated with a group of senators. Last week, the president toured a La Crosse, Wisconsin transit facility and delivered remarks on the infrastructure deal.

“We have parts of McHenry County that still don’t have broadband,” said state Rep. Suzanne Ness, a Democrat whose district covers part of Crystal Lake. “I hope that’s something he’ll mention, as well as investing in education, which I think is really important as well.”

How Do Residents Feels About the Visit?

The announcement of the president’s visit came as a welcome surprise, according to Crystal Lake Mayor Haig Haleblian.

“We had no idea that Crystal Lake would be chosen,” he said. “We’re honored and excited to have him come to our town.”

Residents and businesses told NBC 5 the presidential stop in Crystal Lake will help paint the community as a welcoming place.

“Anyone coming to Crystal Lake is always a good thing,” said restaurant owner Rachel Skubiszewski. “We’re an amazing community here.”

According to the Crystal Lake Historical Society, President Biden will be the first sitting president to visit Crystal Lake.

Former President Donald Trump won 50.2% of the vote in McHenry County in the 2020 presidential election.