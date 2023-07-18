Now might be the time to go ahead and buy that Powerball ticket.

Although five winning tickets in Monday's game sold in Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, New York and Pennsylvania pulled in $1 million each, and three winning tickets in Arkansas, Georgia and Texas matched enough numbers to win $2 million each, the Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs, lottery officials say.

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing were 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and 21.

Now with a grand prize of $1 billion, the next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:59 p.m. CT.

Powerball drawings, played in 45 states and held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, have gone without a jackpot winner for months. The last time a Powerball jackpot was last hit was April 19, 2023, when a ticket in Ohio matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a grand prize worth $252.6 million.

The largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history stands at $2.04 billion and was won by a single Powerball ticket in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game currently sits at $650 million. Last summer, a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.34 billion was sold in suburban Des Plaines.

Drawings for the Mega Millions lottery games take place Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 p.m. CT.