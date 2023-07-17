Winning Lottery ticket worth $900K sold in Chicago suburbs

A winning Lottery ticket worth nearly $1 million was sold at a suburban Chicago store over the weekend, and officials are urging players to check their numbers.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the Lucky Day Lotto ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store in suburban Elgin over the weekend.

The midday Sunday drawing in the game featured a $900,000 grand prize, and had the winning numbers 11-13-14-23-26, according to officials.

The ticket was sold at a store at 811 East Chicago Street in Elgin, per officials.

In all, 24,000 prizes were awarded in the game, ranging from $1 to $200.

For players who didn’t snatch up that prize, there are two huge jackpots available to Illinois Lottery players on Monday night. The first, naturally, is the Powerball, which has shot upward to $900 million, making it the third-largest jackpot in the history of the game.

The other is the Illinois Lotto jackpot, which stands at $19.5 million. It is the largest jackpot of the year so far, and the second-largest in the last five years, according to officials.

More information on both games can be found on the Lottery’s website.