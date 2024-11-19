Post Malone announces Wrigley Field show on upcoming stadium tour

Pop music superstar Post Malone will be embarking on a massive North American stadium tour in 2025, with a top at Chicago's iconic Wrigley Field included, according to Live Nation.

The tour, slated to begin in April 2025, will feature Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell and will run through July 1, with Post Malone performing a mix of recognized hits alongside songs from his 2024 album, F-1 Trillion, which marked the artist's experimentation with country music.

Post Malone will kick off the tour on April 29 in Salt Lake City, stopping in a total of 25 cities across the United States and Canada throughout the late spring and early summer.

Wrigley Field will host the Texas native on Thursday, May 22, with both Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell performing alongside Post Malone for the Chicago concert.

The show comes alongside multiple other scheduled Midwest performances, including stops in St. Louis, Detroit and Minneapolis leading up to the Wrigley Field performance.

Ticket presale begins for Citi cardmembers on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 12 p.m. local time, lasting until Monday, Nov. 25 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program, with more details available here.

The artist presale begins on Friday, Nov. 22, leading up to general tickets going on sale at 12 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

More information on the artist presale and general ticket sales can be found here.